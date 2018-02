HHS 'Subverted' Congress On Medicare Pay, Labs Say

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- The American Clinical Laboratory Association told a D.C. federal court on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its authority when crafting the final rule establishing the criteria for collecting laboratory data as part of Medicare reimbursement programs.



The ACLA said in a motion for summary judgment that the department altered Congress’ directive on determining new reimbursement rates for laboratories by adding qualifiers that excluded hospital labs, which resulted in reduced rates. The ACLA asks the court in the filing to remove...

