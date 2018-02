Law360's The Week In Discipline

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Michigan lawyer disbarred after a long series of sanctions and a New York divorce lawyer who used client cash for pay her own bills lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar.



Michigan



A Michigan attorney discipline panel disbarred oft-sanctioned Detroit lawyer Robert Slameka after he was accused of forging the name of another lawyer on a court filing.



The sanction stems from Slameka's work in 2011 for a criminal defendant. Just before he...

