7th Circ. Halts Order For Instant Access To Cook County Suits

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:10 PM EST) -- One day after a federal judge refused to stay his order requiring the Cook County Circuit Court to make electronically filed suits immediately available to the public, the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday gave Clerk Dorothy Brown time to implement the necessary systems or craft an argument to bypass the order altogether.



After a November lawsuit from Courthouse News Service alleged Brown’s system of approving electronically filed suits before allowing the public to view them violated the First Amendment, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly last month ordered...

