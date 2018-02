Torys, Blake Guide Choice Properties, CREIT In $4.8B Deal

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 3:46 PM EST) -- Choice Properties and Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust on Thursday said that they will form the largest REIT in Canada, in a deal with an enterprise value of about CA$6 billion ($4.8 billion) guided by Torys LLP and Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP.



The companies said that Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to acquire all CREIT’s assets and to assume all its liabilities in the transaction. The newly formed REIT will have an enterprise value of roughly C$16 billion, consisting of 752 properties and...

