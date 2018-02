2nd Circ. Rejects Citizens United Challenge To NY Donor Law

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Thursday upheld a New York state law forcing tax-exempt nonprofits to disclose their donors, nixing claims from conservative advocacy group Citizens United that the rule caused a “climate of fear” that could unconstitutionally stifle contributions.



The three-judge panel said it was unconvinced by the interest group’s claims that revealing its donors to the state Attorney General’s Office breached protections in the First Amendment because it might scare people away from giving to causes that could be seen as controversial.



“An individual...

