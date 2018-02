Dubious Timeline Saves Nursing Home Chain From OT Suit

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Thursday dismissed a proposed collective action by former co-managers at national nursing home chain Holiday Retirement alleging the company illegally denied them overtime, saying the workers can’t sue because they hid their claims during a 2015 bankruptcy.



U.S. District Judge Richard Jones rejected the workers’ argument that they didn’t know about the claims during the bankruptcy, saying the timing of their June 2017 motion to reopen their bankruptcy is suspicious, as it came nine months after they say they learned about...

