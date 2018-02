W.Va. Opioid Suit Against McKesson Sent Back To State Court

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- The state of West Virginia on Thursday won its bid to send back to state court a suit accusing pharmaceutical company McKesson Corp. of oversupplying the state with millions of doses of opioids, the latest decision in a string of cases over the opioid crisis.



U.S. District Judge David A. Faber granted the state’s motion to remand its suit, which accused the drug distributor of not doing enough about supposedly suspicious pharmaceutical shipments flooding into the state, to the Circuit Court of Boone County. The judge...

