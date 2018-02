ABA Presses For Trade Secrets Safeguards In New NAFTA

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- Any renegotiation of NAFTA should include a provision requiring all parties to enact stronger protections for trade secrets and patents and to crack down on the import of knockoff goods, the American Bar Association’s intellectual property section told the U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday.



Besides requiring Canada and Mexico to put in place laws like the U.S. Defend Trade Secrets Act, a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement should reflect criminal penalties and procedures for handling trade secrets violations similar to penalties found in the U.S....

