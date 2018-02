Mariner East Drilling To Resume At Site Of Damaged Aquifer

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- Sunoco Pipeline LP has received the go-ahead to resume drilling on a segment of its Mariner East 2 pipeline where damage to an aquifer triggered a broader halt to the project, Pennsylvania regulators announced Thursday, a week after hitting the company with a $12 million fine.



The company had been barred from engaging in horizontal directional drilling on a roughly half-mile section of the pipeline in Chester County’s West Whiteland and Uwchlan Townships, after the state’s Department of Environmental Protection received complaints from a number of...

To view the full article, register now.