By Raymond Ludwiszewski February 23, 2018, 1:55 PM ESTLaw360 (February 23, 2018, 1:55 PM EST) -- Since President Donald Trump took office just over one year ago, much has changed at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In this Expert Analysis series, former EPA general counsels and agency members discuss some of the most significant developments and what they mean for the future of environmental law in the U.S. Raymond Ludwiszewski On June 5, 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a memorandum to the U.S. Department of Justice titled “Prohibition on Settlement Payments to Third Parties” in which he announced a new policy. The DOJ...
EPA In The Trump Era: The DOJ's 3rd-Party Payment Policy
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login