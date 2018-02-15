Texas Grocery Chain HEB Buys Growing Mobile Delivery App

By Joyce Hanson

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- Texas food retailer HEB Grocery Co. LP, one of the Lone Star State’s largest private employers, said Thursday it has purchased Favor Delivery, a popular and growing on-demand delivery service headquartered in Austin, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which gives HEB an opportunity to grow its online ordering business for home deliveries, comes as online retail heavyweight Amazon digests its $13.7 billion mega-buy of Texas-based natural grocery retailer Whole Foods Market Inc. The San Antonio supermarket chain said Favor will be a wholly owned subsidiary.

Mobile app...
