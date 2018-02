Brady, Hatch Urge IRS To Stop Rewarding Problem Workers

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:31 PM EST) -- Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the leaders of the U.S. Congress' tax writing committees, called on the IRS on Thursday to put in place new screening procedures after a report found the agency was still giving performance bonuses to employees who had been found to have serious conduct issues.



In response to a report by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration that found some IRS workers still received performance awards within 12 months of being disciplined for tax compliance or conduct...

