Winston & Strawn Nabs Morgan Lewis Energy Duo In Houston

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:46 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has hired two Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP litigators who specialize in oil and gas disputes as the firm continues to beef up its energy team in Houston, Winston & Strawn said Thursday.



Hugh Tanner and Denise Scofield are joining the firm as partners from Morgan Lewis, where Tanner was managing partner of the Houston office and chaired its oil and gas litigation group initiative. Tanner said Friday they are pleased to be joining Winston & Strawn’s “first-rate team” of lawyers....

