Environmentalist Hit With $4M Verdict For Hindering Project

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 10:58 PM EST) -- A Florida jury on Wednesday found a well-known environmentalist should pay nearly $4.4 million to a landowner for interfering with its efforts to work out deals with county and state entities on a mining and water treatment project.



Maggy Hurchalla, who is also a former Martin County commissioner and the sister of the late U.S. Attorney Janet Reno, was found by a jury after a trial in Stuart, Florida, to have interfered with an interlocal agreement between Martin County and the South Florida Water Management District...

