Insurers Cleared To Subpoena Asbestos Claim Info In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has told Rapid-American Corp. it can’t stop the trio of insurance companies it claims failed to cover it from asbestos claims from subpoenaing the company’s claims handlers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein on Monday found both Rapid and its unsecured creditors committee had failed to demonstrate they had standing to contest the attempt by the insurers — Travelers Casualty and Surety Co., Travelers subsidiary St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co. and National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. —...
