Litigating Likeness: 4 Big Publicity Rights Fights To Watch

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- A California appeals court refused this week to revive a case filed by a "Goodfellas" actor who claimed his likeness was used without permission on the "The Simpsons," but there’s plenty more right of publicity action ahead in 2018.



The case, filed by actor Frank Sivero, claimed that Fox Television violated his right of publicity when it created the character of Louie – a goofy mobster sidekick featured in dozens of episodes of the iconic animated series. Sivero was asking for a whopping $250 million in...

To view the full article, register now.