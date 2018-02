A New Era In Global Securities Litigation: Part 1

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 12:34 PM EST) -- As securities markets become increasingly interconnected, multinational public corporations continue to be a part of a significant sea change in the globalization of securities fraud litigation — a change that began with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Morrison v. National Australia Bank Ltd.[1] In Morrison’s wake, foreign and American investors are largely foreclosed from accessing American courts to litigate claims against foreign issuers whose shares do not trade on a U.S. exchange. Further, access to American courts was extinguished for “F-cubed” cases (foreign investors, suing a foreign issuer,...

