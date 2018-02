Davis Polk Advises Roche On $1.9B Flatiron Health Buy

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is advising Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. in its proposed $1.9 billion acquisition of Flatiron Health Inc., a health care technology company focused on accelerating cancer research that’s being led in the deal by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, according to a statement Thursday.



Roche had owned a 12.6 percent stake in Flatiron, a six-year-old software company that aims to create a more universal system of record-keeping for cancer patients and cancer research, before it decided to buy up the rest of...

