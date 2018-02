SEC's Jackson Calls On Exchanges To Limit Dual-Class Stock

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- New U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Robert Jackson on Thursday urged U.S. stock exchanges to enact policies that limit the advantages of dual-class stock structures that grant extra voting power for company insiders, calling for an end to “corporate royalty.”



Jackson, in prepared remarks to the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, his first speech since joining the SEC, singled out perpetual dual-class stock share structures in which the advantages for insiders do not expire. The Democrat did not say precisely how exchanges should...

