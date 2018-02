Exxon Denies It Caused Mont. Oil Well Worker's Death

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. on Thursday said a suit filed by a former contract worker’s estate didn’t properly support allegations that negligence by the company contributed to the man’s death from inhaling poisonous gas while he worked on one of the energy giant’s oil and gas wells.



Exxon Mobil and subsidiary XTO Energy Inc. filed separate but similar answers to the complaint in Montana federal court. The companies rebutted claims that XTO should have known enough to reduce the risk of exposure that allegedly killed Trent Vigus,...

To view the full article, register now.