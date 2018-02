Orthodontist Backs Off On Extension Challenge In Award Row

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 10:21 PM EST) -- An orthodontist who resides in France Thursday withdrew his opposition to an orthodontic supply manufacturer’s request for more time to answer a petition to confirm a multimillion-euro arbitration award, telling a Wisconsin federal court he reconsidered after discussions with opposing counsel.



Dr. Patrick Curiel backed off on his Tuesday opposition to American Orthodontics Corp.’s request for more time to respond to his Jan. 19 petition seeking to confirm a Canadian arbitration award of €3.9 million ($4.9 million), pre- and post-award interest, €1.4 million in costs and about...

