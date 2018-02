Door-Maker Wins $59M In Antitrust Suit Against Parts Supplier

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal jury on Thursday awarded a Texas door manufacturer $58.6 million in its antitrust suit against a supplier of molded door skins, a crucial door component, finding the supplier violated antitrust law by acquiring a competing supplier and overcharging the door-maker for components.



After starting deliberations on Wednesday, the Richmond, Virginia, jury returned at roughly 1 p.m. on Thursday with a verdict in favor of door-maker Steves and Son Inc., finding that door parts supplier Jeld-Wen Inc. had violated Section 7 of the Clayton...

