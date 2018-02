SEC Nixes Sale Of Chicago Exchange To Chinese Investors

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday rejected the politically sensitive sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a group of Chinese investors, citing “unresolved questions” over the proposed ownership structure and concerns for the regulatory agency’s ability to maintain oversight of the exchange after the sale.



Despite SEC staff signing off on the deal in August, the agency chose to conduct another review of the proposed $20 million acquisition, leading to Thursday's order setting aside the earlier decision. (AP) Despite SEC staff signing off...

