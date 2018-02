Feds Further Push For Bears Ears Challenge Move To Utah

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:08 PM EST) -- The United States on Thursday further pushed a D.C. federal judge to transfer to Utah federal court combined challenges to President Donald Trump’s decision to slash the size of Bears Ears National Monument, the same day the cases were consolidated.



In a reply in support of last month's motion to transfer, it said that the case is all about land contained within the state and that Utah residents would be “most vitally affected” by Trump’s decision. The government’s bid came as U.S. District Judge Tanya S....

