UK Supreme Court Refuses Citi's Challenge In HMRC Tax Suit

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 6:56 PM GMT) -- Britain’s top appellate court on Friday refused to allow Citibank NA to challenge a lower appeal court’s finding that HM Revenue and Customs did not have to prove the bank was dishonest when it alleged that the firm knew, or should have known, that a carbon credit scheme was part of a tax fraud.



Citibank is seeking to reverse a Court of Appeal decision that found HMRC could refuse to allow the bank to deduct input tax on emissions trading transactions that were allegedly part of...

