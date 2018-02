Kindred Investors Seek To Stop Humana's $4.1B Acquisition

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Kindred Healthcare Inc. shareholders filed a memorandum Friday in Delaware federal court supporting their motion to halt the progress of a $4.1 billion acquisition of the company by Humana Inc. and two private equity firms until alleged deficiencies in a proxy statement are cured.



In the memorandum, Kindred investor Mazy Sehrgosha said the proposed deal would pay shareholders $9 in cash per share, which undervalues the company based on financial projections that were omitted from a proxy statement issued by Kindred’s board...

