UK Appeals Court Revives Suit Alleging Global LCD Cartel

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- The Court of Appeals of England and Wales Friday revived cartel allegations against LG Electronics, Samsung and Philips, saying plaintiffs in the suit can show U.K. jurisdiction by demonstrating the alleged cartel had “substantial effects” inside the European Union.



A lower court in 2016 tossed the two suits accusing various units of LG Electronics Inc., Samsung SDI and Philips NV of operating a global price-fixing cartel for television and computer screens and other electronics displays, because the alleged cartel was entered outside the EU, as were...

