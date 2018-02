Health Care-Focused Blank Check Co. Prices $250M IPO

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- Blank check company DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., formed by investment firm Deerfield Management and led by a longtime health insurance CEO, said it raised $250 million in an initial public offering Friday to support the intended acquisition of a health care business.



New York-based DFB offered 25 million units at $10 each. Proceeds could rise to $287.5 million if underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 3.75 million shares.



DFB, represented by Greenberg Traurig LLP, said it plans to acquire a health care company consistent...

