Texas Justices Take Up Arbitration Question In Crop Case

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to weigh whether Jody James Farms must arbitrate its dispute with insurance agency The Altman Group over an unpaid 2010 crop damage claim, after JJF argued there was no arbitration agreement between the parties.



The high court set oral arguments in the case for March 20. The decision to grant JJF's petition for review comes after Texas' Seventh Court of Appeals in October 2016 held that a trial court correctly sent the claims to arbitration, citing an insurance policy...

