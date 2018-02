Ex-Micronesian Leader Hits The Rocks In Coral Reef Suit

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 5:22 PM GMT) -- The High Court in London has ordered the former president of Micronesia and two associates to pay nearly £52,000 ($73,000) in costs following a dispute over a ship that allegedly hit a coral reef in Micronesian waters, according to documents seen on Friday.



Judge Richard Field ordered John Haglelgam — president of the western Pacific island chain from the late 1980s to the early 1990s — and his co-defendants to pay £51,830 to a Norwegian marine mutual insurer, Skuld, and the ship's owner, Norspan Lng VI...

