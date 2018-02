Coalition Says Chinese Cos. Altering Plywood To Evade Duties

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- A coalition of U.S. producers of hardwood plywood asked the U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday to find that Chinese producers of the merchandise are skirting the anti-dumping and countervailing duties the agency recently imposed, saying the companies have been slightly altering the goods to avoid the tariffs.



The Coalition for Fair Trade of Hardwood Plywood — which includes Columbia Forest Products, Commonwealth Plywood Inc., States Industries Inc. and Timber Products Co. — said in its filing that Chinese producers and exporters of certain hardwood plywood...

