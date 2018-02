Texas Justices Pass On Code Developer's 'Contractor' Row

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a software developer’s suit in which he claimed that a trial court incorrectly ruled he was an employee and not an independent contractor of the drilling technology company that demanded he hand over a computer application he wrote.



Sergey Efremov asked the court to reverse a trial court injunction requiring him to turn over to GeoSteering LLC an application that provides geological interpretation services used for oil and gas drilling.



Efremov said he was wrongly treated as...

