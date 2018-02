Fla. Judge Should Be Removed For Campaign Offenses: Panel

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- Florida's Judicial Qualifications Commission recommended Thursday that a state judge be removed after finding him guilty of violating several judicial rules in a series of incidents, led by his posting of false information about an election opponent on his own campaign website.



Circuit Judge Scott DuPont, who sits on the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court, covering St. Johns, Volusia, Putnam and Flagler counties, had acknowledged and expressed remorse for his campaign infractions, but that was not enough to assuage the JQC hearing panel, whose findings and recommendations...

