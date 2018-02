Travelers Let Off The Hook In Lease Row Over Roof Damage

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Colorado judge let Travelers off the hook Friday from having to defend a college from a landlord’s claim that it failed to repair roof damage, saying the dispute was a breach of contract claim not covered by the policy.



In a summary judgment, Judge Marcia S. Krieger dismissed the Center for Excellence in Higher Education Inc.’s claims against Travelers Property Casualty Co. She said the landlord’s arguments against the Center for Excellence could only support the landlord’s stated claim that Center broke the lease by...

