Momenta, Sandoz Can't Nix Drug Antitrust Suit, Court Told

By Michael Macagnone

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Tennessee hospital urged a federal court Thursday to keep its antitrust lawsuit against Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sandoz Inc. alive because a related challenge to a Momenta patent is ongoing.

Nashville General Hospital told a Tennessee federal court that although a jury in a separate case found last year that Momenta’s patent related to blood clot drug Lovenox was invalid, Momenta and Sandoz are still pursuing that litigation. That means, the hospital argued, that it should still be able to pursue claims that the pair iced...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

The Hospital Authority of Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tennessee v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:15-cv-01100

Court

Tennessee Middle

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr

Date Filed

October 14, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular