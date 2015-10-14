Momenta, Sandoz Can't Nix Drug Antitrust Suit, Court Told
Nashville General Hospital told a Tennessee federal court that although a jury in a separate case found last year that Momenta’s patent related to blood clot drug Lovenox was invalid, Momenta and Sandoz are still pursuing that litigation. That means, the hospital argued, that it should still be able to pursue claims that the pair iced...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login