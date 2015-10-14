Momenta, Sandoz Can't Nix Drug Antitrust Suit, Court Told

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Tennessee hospital urged a federal court Thursday to keep its antitrust lawsuit against Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sandoz Inc. alive because a related challenge to a Momenta patent is ongoing.



Nashville General Hospital told a Tennessee federal court that although a jury in a separate case found last year that Momenta’s patent related to blood clot drug Lovenox was invalid, Momenta and Sandoz are still pursuing that litigation. That means, the hospital argued, that it should still be able to pursue claims that the pair iced...

