Experts Debate Larger Effects Of Losing SALT Deduction

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- The uncapped state and local tax deduction offered benefits even to Americans who did not itemize and claim it, according to an analysis from an expert at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.



Tracy Gordon, a senior fellow and state and local finance expert, wrote on Feb. 15 that the old SALT deduction, before it was capped at $10,000 by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, was far from perfect, but it wasn’t a regressive tax break only for the well-off, which its critics have...

To view the full article, register now.