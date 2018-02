US Hits Back At AmEx In High Court Steering Rules Case

Law360, Washington (February 16, 2018, 7:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. government criticized American Express Co. on Thursday for defending contract provisions that prevent merchants from steering customers to other credit cards, in a closely watched antitrust case before the U.S. Supreme Court.



In a reply brief that previews government arguments set for Feb. 26, the U.S. Department of Justice urged the justices to reverse the Second Circuit decision at issue. AmEx has argued the rules allow for effective competition — and the Second Circuit agreed they didn’t run afoul of antitrust laws — before...

To view the full article, register now.