Wash. Univ. Threatened Unionizing Visa Workers: NLRB Memo

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- Washington University violated federal labor laws when it stated in the midst of a graduate student employee organizing campaign that should a strike occur, foreign students would lose their visas and need to leave the U.S., an associate general counsel with the National Labor Relations Board has determined.



The university “clearly restrained and coerced” employees looking to exercise their right to strike by misrepresenting the nation’s labor laws, as a strike would not necessarily cause participants to lose their student visas and their legal right to...

