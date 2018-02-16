Facebook Threatened With $125M Fine For Tracking Belgians

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:33 PM EST) -- A Belgian court on Friday ordered Facebook to stop tracking Belgian citizens’ online activity on third-party websites — or face up to €100 million ($125 million) in fines.



The ruling was the latest development in a long-simmering legal spat started by Belgian’s privacy watchdog, which says the social network flouts its data protection rules with its tracking code designed to micro-target customers with advertisements.



Facebook tracks the movements of visitors to outside websites by installing cookies, social plug-ins like its “like” button, or so-called pixels, which...

