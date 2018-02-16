BakerHostetler Adds Ex-Norton Rose IP Pro In LA

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler has added a Norton Rose Fulbright intellectual property attorney, who brings a focus on patent and trademark prosecution, portfolio management and strategic counseling both at home and abroad, to its Los Angeles office, the firm announced Friday.



Troy Schmelzer will join BakerHostetler’s Intellectual Property Group and its electrical, mechanical and computer science prosecution team. He has represented companies in the United States, Japan and Israel in their work related to a number of technologies, including mobile devices and software applications, communication systems and equipment, imaging products, semiconductor...

To view the full article, register now.