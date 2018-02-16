BakerHostetler Adds Ex-Norton Rose IP Pro In LA
Troy Schmelzer will join BakerHostetler’s Intellectual Property Group and its electrical, mechanical and computer science prosecution team. He has represented companies in the United States, Japan and Israel in their work related to a number of technologies, including mobile devices and software applications, communication systems and equipment, imaging products, semiconductor...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login