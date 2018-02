Robot Surgery Suit Tossed Too Soon, Fla. Appeals Panel Says

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals panel Friday revived a malpractice suit claiming that part of a robot left inside a patient’s body for years following a hernia surgery contributed to his untimely death, as it disagreed with a lower court that the allegations were vague or already dismissed.



A trial court rejected the fourth round of arguments from Armando Payas, representing the late Bernardo Galarza, in his case against Celebration Health, the hospital where the surgery took place. But the appeals court disagreed with the trial court’s opinion that...

