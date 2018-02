DOE Says It Has $11.5M For Tribal Land Energy Projects

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Friday it was soliciting applications for $11.5 million to spur energy projects on tribal lands, saying the funding opportunity was the first time the process would be done on “an entirely fuel and technology-neutral basis.”



The DOE’s Office of Indian Energy issued what it calls a “funding opportunity announcement” aimed at helping tribal and Alaska Native communities develop energy resources. The office said that projects selected through the process will “take on a 50 percent cost-share.”



“This will expand...

