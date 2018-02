No Rehearing After DC Circ. Backs Toss Of Chase FCA Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday said it wouldn’t reconsider a ruling affirming the dismissal of a would-be whistleblower’s False Claims Act suit accusing JPMorgan Chase of failing to live up to responsible mortgage lending obligations agreed to under a post-financial crisis settlement.



In one-line orders without an opinion, the appellate court denied Laurence Schneider’s petitions for a panel rehearing and en banc rehearing. Schneider had argued the appellate court “relied on facts outside of the complaint” when reaching its December decision to back dismissal of the...

To view the full article, register now.