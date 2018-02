Judge Iffy On Spiking Bank’s $45M Fraud Suit Against Tilton

Law360, New York (February 16, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- A New York state judge expressed uncertainty at a hearing on Friday about whether she could consider a new motion to dismiss a German lender’s $45 million fraud suit against Lynn Tilton and her companies over its investments in two of her funds.



Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, or Nord/LB, sued Tilton and Patriarch Partners in 2015 for allegedly misrepresenting how money it poured into two collateralized loan obligations, known as the Zohar funds, would be used. It updated its suit earlier this year, but Judge Eileen Bransten...

