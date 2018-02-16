Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week

By Benjamin Horney

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:13 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Locke Lord LLP.

Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.

An Amsterdam-headquartered digital asset management company called Bynder has agreed to buy peer Webdam from Shutterstock Inc. in a deal worth $49.1 million, the companies said on Friday.

The acquisition creates a single digital asset manager serving Europe, the Middle East and Africa,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular