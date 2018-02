IP Hires: Crowell & Moring, Gibson Dunn, Skadden

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- In this week's intellectual property partners on the move, Crowell & Moring boosts its ranks with the addition of a seasoned patent litigator, Gibson Dunn lands a new partner with a high-profile IP and technology transactions practice, and Skadden snags the former leader of Quinn Emanuel's trade secrets practice group. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires.



Crowell & Moring Boosts NY Office With Ex-Kirkland IP Atty



Brian Gearing Crowell & Moring LLP added to its intellectual property group's New York office...

