Japan Seeking WTO Relief From US Solar Safeguard Tariffs

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Japanese government joined the throng of nations pushing back against recently enacted U.S. safeguard tariffs on solar panel components at the World Trade Organization Friday, asking to sit down with the Trump administration to discuss earning relief from the sweeping restrictions.



Like the European Union, South Korea and China before it, Japan nodded to a passage of the WTO’s Agreement on Safeguards that requires any country imposing a safeguard to provide tariff concessions in other sectors of trade to offset the damage of its new...

