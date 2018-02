Swindled Mass. Investors Blame Canadian Portfolio Managers

Law360, Boston (February 16, 2018, 7:35 PM EST) -- An attorney for 16 wealthy investors conned by an admitted securities fraudster and his sham hedge fund asked a Massachusetts federal judge on Friday to let them continue to pursue claims against Canadian portfolio managers who handled their money on the fraudster’s behalf.



Yasuna Murakami faces sentencing later this year for the Ponzi-style scheme, but the investors claim some fault also lies with the asset managers who allegedly turned a blind eye to the scam, which cost them more than $2.6 million. The investors alleged that...

