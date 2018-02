IRS Asserts Coca-Cola Undervalued Property In $3B Tax Case

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- Arrangements between The Coca-Cola Co. and foreign licensees did not accurately reflect the value of the company's intangible property, allowing the beverage producer to avoid significant U.S. taxes, the IRS said in a pretrial memorandum filed Thursday in its $3.3 billion transfer pricing dispute with Coca-Cola in the U.S. Tax Court.



The foreign licensees, referred to as “supply points” by the IRS, earned enormous profits in low-tax countries selling concentrate to bottlers through the use of Coca-Cola's trademarks and other intangible property, the IRS said. The agency claimed...

