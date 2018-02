Massage Envy Ducks EEOC Suit Over Ebola Fear-Driven Firing

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge tossed EEOC claims that a Massage Envy franchise owner illegally fired an employee with plans to visit Ghana on fears she would return with the Ebola virus, finding Thursday she did not qualify as disabled under the Americans with Disabilities Act.



Ron Wuchko, a co-owner of Tampa-based Massage Envy franchise STME LLC, had argued that at the time of Kimberly Lowe’s termination, he did not perceive Lowe as presently having Ebola but instead as having a potential to becoming infected — or...

